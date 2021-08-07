GXChain (GXC) Price Up 44.3% Over Last Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $49.51 million and approximately $43.47 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000124 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000456 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,464,576 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

