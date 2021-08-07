GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Truist initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GXO opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $77.48.

