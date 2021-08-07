Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded to “Hold” by HSBC

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.20 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.80. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HAL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.51.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 125.01 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,118,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 1,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $94,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $163,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,666 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,829 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.