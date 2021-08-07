Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded to “Hold” by HSBC

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.20 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.80. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HAL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.51.
NYSE:HAL opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 125.01 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,118,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 1,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $94,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $163,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,666 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,829 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Halliburton
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.
Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders
Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.