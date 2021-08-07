Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Receives Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 26.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HMSO. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hammerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 36.60 ($0.48) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -0.48. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

