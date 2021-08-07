Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €187.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €187.00 ($220.00) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s current price.

HNR1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €170.94 ($201.10).

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €149.00 ($175.29) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €143.32.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

