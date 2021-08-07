Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 27.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 206.3% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $58,785,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $896.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $877.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $920.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

