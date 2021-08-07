Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI opened at $82.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.81. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

