Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,000 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

YUMC opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

