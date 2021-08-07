Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 85.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $78.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 1.21. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BILI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

