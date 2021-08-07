Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $192.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $132.47 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

