Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HLIT. Raymond James raised their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.63.

Harmonic stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -999.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 354.33 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

