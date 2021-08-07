Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at SVB Leerink

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HARP. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

HARP traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $9.46. 708,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,283. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $25.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $609,412.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,697 shares of company stock worth $2,774,775. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,276,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.