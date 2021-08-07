Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on HSC. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

HSC stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

