Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HVT. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $665.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

