Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HE stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

HE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

