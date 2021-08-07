HC Wainwright Boosts Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target to $54.00

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.60. 550,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,062. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 3.09. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $48.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.75.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

