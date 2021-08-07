HC Wainwright Boosts Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target to $54.00

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.
NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.60. 550,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,062. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 3.09. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $48.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.
About Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
