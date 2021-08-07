HC Wainwright Cuts Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target to $70.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.94% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $144,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

