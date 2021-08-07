HC Wainwright Lowers Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $44.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. On average, analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Zymeworks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Zymeworks by 3,032.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Zymeworks by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

