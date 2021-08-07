HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%.

Shares of HCI Group stock traded up $17.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.87. The company has a market capitalization of $980.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.72. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get HCI Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.