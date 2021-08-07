Head to Head Analysis: Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) versus Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

30.2% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Infineon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Infineon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -19.13% -36.59% -15.70% Infineon Technologies 7.73% 12.69% 5.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Infineon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Infineon Technologies 0 4 10 0 2.71

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.57%. Infineon Technologies has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.17%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Infineon Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.63 -$142.63 million ($5.82) -2.66 Infineon Technologies $9.60 billion 5.63 $412.38 million $0.33 125.39

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company's Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, driver ICs, SIC diodes, and IGBT modules and stacks for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers gas sensors, MEMS microphones, and pressure sensors chips; discrete low-voltage, mid-voltage, and high-voltage power MOSFETs; control ICs; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, high-reliability components, Internet of Things, LED and conventional lighting systems, mobile devices, and power management applications. The company's Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, Internet of Things, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.