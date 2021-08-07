Head-To-Head Comparison: Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) vs. Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) and Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Ezenia! alerts:

This table compares Ezenia! and Allot Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allot Communications $135.92 million 4.80 -$9.35 million ($0.25) -73.72

Ezenia! has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allot Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Ezenia! has a beta of 3.65, meaning that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allot Communications has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ezenia! and Allot Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A Allot Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allot Communications has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.37%. Given Allot Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allot Communications is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Profitability

This table compares Ezenia! and Allot Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A Allot Communications -8.45% -8.59% -5.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Allot Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ezenia! beats Allot Communications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ezenia! Company Profile

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Their industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Ezenia! Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ezenia! and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.