Head to Head Comparison: Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) versus DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) and DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Lancer Orthodontics has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DENTSPLY SIRONA $3.34 billion 3.94 -$83.00 million $1.79 33.68

Lancer Orthodontics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Profitability

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A DENTSPLY SIRONA 4.99% 9.45% 5.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lancer Orthodontics and DENTSPLY SIRONA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancer Orthodontics 0 0 0 0 N/A DENTSPLY SIRONA 1 3 4 0 2.38

DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus price target of $65.43, indicating a potential upside of 8.52%. Given DENTSPLY SIRONA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DENTSPLY SIRONA is more favorable than Lancer Orthodontics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Lancer Orthodontics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA beats Lancer Orthodontics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lancer Orthodontics Company Profile

Lancer Orthodontics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets orthodontic products for orthodontists and dentists worldwide. It offers aesthetic brackets, brackets and buccal tubes, bands, adhesives, wires, elastomerics, intraoral and extraoral appliances, instruments, and miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Vista, California.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products. The Consumables segment offers preventive, restorative, instruments, endodontic and orthodontic dental products. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

