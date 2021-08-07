Head to Head Contrast: ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of ReneSola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ReneSola and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReneSola 11.16% 4.02% 2.53% MACOM Technology Solutions 6.40% 25.55% 8.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReneSola and MACOM Technology Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReneSola $73.92 million 6.94 $2.78 million $0.09 81.67 MACOM Technology Solutions $530.04 million 8.04 -$46.08 million $0.39 158.82

ReneSola has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MACOM Technology Solutions. ReneSola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ReneSola has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ReneSola and MACOM Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReneSola 0 1 3 0 2.75 MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90

ReneSola presently has a consensus target price of $12.57, indicating a potential upside of 70.98%. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $61.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.71%. Given ReneSola’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReneSola is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats ReneSola on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 173 megawatts. ReneSola Ltd has operations in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

