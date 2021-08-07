Head-To-Head Review: Magna International (NYSE:MGA) versus Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Magna International and Romeo Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 0 3 12 0 2.80 Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25

Magna International currently has a consensus price target of $89.59, indicating a potential upside of 7.09%. Romeo Power has a consensus price target of $11.68, indicating a potential upside of 75.83%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Magna International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magna International and Romeo Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $32.65 billion 0.77 $757.00 million $3.95 21.18 Romeo Power $8.97 million 97.12 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -12.30

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Romeo Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magna International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Magna International and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 3.25% 13.51% 5.47% Romeo Power N/A -34.20% -15.34%

Risk and Volatility

Magna International has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Magna International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magna International beats Romeo Power on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. Its Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body and chassis systems, as well as engineering and testing services; exterior systems, including fascia and trims, front end modules, front integration panels, liftgate modules, active aerodynamics, engineered glass, running boards, truck bed access products, and side doors; and roof systems, such as modular and textile folding roofs, and hard and soft tops. The company's Power & Vision segment offers dedicated hybrid, dual and e-clutch, and manual transmissions; engine drive plates and accessories; AWD/4WD products, rear drive modules, and hybrid and battery electric drive systems; transmission, engine, and driveline components; advanced driver assistance systems, camera systems, ultrasonic sensors, and electronic controllers; interior and exterior mirrors, actuators, door handles, overhead consoles, and camera monitoring systems; head, tail, and fog lamps; signal and other lighting products; and latching systems, door modules, window systems, power closure systems, hinges and wire forming, and handle assemblies. Its Seating Systems segment provides seat structures, mechanism and hardware solutions, and foam and trim products. The company's Complete Vehicles segment offers vehicle manufacturing and engineering services. It also designs, engineers, and manufactures tooling products. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America. The Joint Venture Support segment provides design, research and development, and other engineering related services. It serves commercial and high-performance electric vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

