Head-To-Head Survey: Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) versus The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) and The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loomis AB (publ) and The Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loomis AB (publ) $2.05 billion 1.18 $78.04 million N/A N/A The Restaurant Group $590.41 million 0.59 -$153.94 million ($0.17) -10.29

Loomis AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than The Restaurant Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Loomis AB (publ) and The Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loomis AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A The Restaurant Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Loomis AB (publ) and The Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loomis AB (publ) 4.31% 8.69% 3.19% The Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Loomis AB (publ) beats The Restaurant Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants. It serves banks, retailers, and other operators. As of April 1, 2021, the company operated through a network of approximately 400 branches. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars. It operates a portfolio of approximately 650 restaurants and pubs. The Restaurant Group plc was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

