HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €84.08 ($98.92).

A number of analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €75.66 ($89.01). The company had a trading volume of 359,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of €74.05.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.