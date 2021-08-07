HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HFG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.65 ($61.94) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €89.59 ($105.41).

HelloFresh stock traded down €1.92 ($2.26) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €76.10 ($89.53). 1,966,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €81.42. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a fifty-two week high of €89.10 ($104.82).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

