Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ HEPA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.47. 641,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,751,525. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.85. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 55,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 19,337 shares during the period. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

