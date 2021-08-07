Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report sales of $38.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.90 million and the lowest is $36.60 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $36.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $151.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.70 million to $154.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $159.97 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $166.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 27.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTBK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 126.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTBK stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,500. The company has a market capitalization of $695.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

