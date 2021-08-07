Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 6th

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of HRTG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. 158,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,881. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $202.47 million, a PE ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Sunday, July 25th.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

