Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $114.08 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.