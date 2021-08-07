Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,645 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Townsquare Media worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSQ. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. 50.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSQ shares. TheStreet downgraded Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $213.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

