Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,020 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,651,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 612.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,222 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

NYSE TRP opened at $48.79 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

