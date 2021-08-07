Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth about $1,794,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth about $1,573,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 48.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,760,000 after acquiring an additional 239,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Crocs by 14.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $140.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $144.26.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,333,903. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

