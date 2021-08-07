Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $312.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.81. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.35 and a 1 year high of $316.81. The company has a current ratio of 23.31, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

