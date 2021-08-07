Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 51,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.70.

PRTA stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46, a PEG ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

