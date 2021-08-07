Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 281,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $33,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,376,000 after purchasing an additional 142,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,385,000 after purchasing an additional 279,636 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,407,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,077,000 after purchasing an additional 68,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,019,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,117,000 after acquiring an additional 260,303 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $136.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.79.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

