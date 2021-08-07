Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Cut by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $38,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after buying an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after acquiring an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824,893 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 12,809.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after acquiring an additional 554,391 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,510,000 after purchasing an additional 412,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

HON stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.68. 1,327,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

