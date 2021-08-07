Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 6.45 ($0.08), with a volume of 4,292,912 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.