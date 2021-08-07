Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $225,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 55,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 54.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.27. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

