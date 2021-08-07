Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 201,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 297,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRI stock opened at $144.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

