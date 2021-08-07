Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,993,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,493,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $253.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.48. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $264.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.11.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

