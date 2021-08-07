Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE HWM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,706,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,440. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.65. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

