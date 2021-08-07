HSBC’s (HSBA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 409.85 ($5.35) on Tuesday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 419.68. The firm has a market cap of £83.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

