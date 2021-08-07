Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

HUBG opened at $64.00 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

