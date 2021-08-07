HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $700.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.91.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot stock opened at $659.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $251.33 and a twelve month high of $660.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $568.14.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 34.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 178.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.