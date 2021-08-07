HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $636.00 and last traded at $636.00, with a volume of 1849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $590.00.

The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.91.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total value of $8,739,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,073,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HubSpot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after acquiring an additional 478,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,782,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after acquiring an additional 336,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HubSpot by 24.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after acquiring an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 380.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,082,000 after acquiring an additional 265,017 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

