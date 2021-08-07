HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.670-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.HubSpot also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.67-$1.69 EPS.

HUBS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $659.05. 538,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,119. The business has a 50 day moving average of $568.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $251.33 and a 1-year high of $660.99.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $625.91.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total value of $8,739,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

