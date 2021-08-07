Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Craig Hallum raised Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.
Hudson Technologies stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $134.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.10.
In related news, Director Otto C. Morch sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $39,122.90. Also, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 23,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $59,336.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 366,926 shares in the company, valued at $909,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,503 shares of company stock worth $137,073. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hudson Technologies
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
