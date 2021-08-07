Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $134.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.10.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Otto C. Morch sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $39,122.90. Also, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 23,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $59,336.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 366,926 shares in the company, valued at $909,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,503 shares of company stock worth $137,073. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.