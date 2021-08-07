Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.23 and last traded at $28.19. Approximately 401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,756,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,882,000. Humankind US Stock ETF comprises about 33.5% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC owned approximately 70.13% of Humankind US Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

